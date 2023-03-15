Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Yusuff Ali offers Rs 1 Cr aid in the aftermath of Brahmapuram fire

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 15, 2023 09:35 PM IST
He said that he is transferring the amount immediately to provide medical assistance to those suffering from breathing problems and to ensure a better waste management system in Brahmapuram. Photo: File Image
Topic | Ernakulam

Lulu Group Chairman, MA Yusuff Ali, has offered Rs 1 Cr in aid in the aftermath of the fire at Brahmapuram waste dump yard.

Yusuff Ali communicated his decision to Kochi City Mayor Adv. Anil Kumar on Wednesday. Lulu Group representatives handed over the cheque to the corporation, he said.

Yusuff Ali said the aid was meant for medical assistance to those suffering from breathing problems and to ensure a better waste management system at Brahmapuram.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had alleged that the state government refused to acknowledge the Centre's offer for help. 

Congress MP, Jebi Mather, had made the revelation after meeting Mandaviya, who reportedly said that the Centre had offered to send a team of doctors to Kochi considering the health situation at Brahmapuram.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.