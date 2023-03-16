Infant dies after choking on breast milk; mother, 7-year-old end lives by jumping into well

Thodupuzha: Distraught over the death of her infant, a mother and her elder son ended their lives by jumping into a well on Thursday.

The deceased are Liji (38) and her son Ben Tom (7), a native of Kaithapathal in Upputhara panchayat of Idukki district.

The incident took place at Liji's house near Pooppara, Idukki at around 6 am on Thursday.

The other day Liji's 28-day-old child had died after choking on breast milk. Liji was deeply distressed by the death of her newborn. The baby's funeral was held on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, when all the relatives left for church, Liji and her son stayed back. When the relatives returned, they could not find the duo at home. Their bodies were found in the well of the house in a search that ensued.

The Fire and Rescue team was summoned to take their bodies out. Liji's eldest child had succumbed to a heart disease earlier.