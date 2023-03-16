Ruckus in Kerala Assembly: Opposition MLAs booked for intent to cause riot

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the violent uproar in the Kerala Assembly, police on Thursday registered a case against nine MLAs and Watch-and-Ward staff.

While seven UDF MLAs - Roji M John, Uma Thomas, K K Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan and Anoop Jacob - are charged with non-bailable offences including intent to cause a riot, bailable charges are slapped on the LDF MLAs H Salam and Sachin Dev.

Thiruvananthapuram museum police registered the case against the opposition MLAs over a complaint filed by a woman watch and ward staff.

According to her complaint, opposition MLAs attacked her and the chief marshal and hurled abuses when they were on the way to the speaker's office. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal threats).

Meanwhile, Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph filed a complaint against the LDF MLAs. In his complaint, he alleged that Salam, Sachin Dev and the additional chief marshall, along with a few identifiable watch-and-ward staff, manhandled him. He noted that some of them stomped him with boots. The LDF MLAs are booked under IPC 323 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) 324 (grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

The Assembly complex witnessed unprecedented scenes on Wednesday when a section of Opposition UDF legislators, who marched to the office of Speaker A N Shamseer, entered into a scuffle with House marshals.

At least four Opposition MLAs and seven watch-and-ward staff who were injured in the exchange have sought treatment at various hospitals here.