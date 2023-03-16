President Draupadi Murmu arrives to a rousing reception in her maiden Kerala visit

Kochi: A grand reception was accorded to President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Kochi at noon today as part of her maiden Kerala visit. The President who flew in by a special aircraft of the Airforce was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary V P Joy, DGP Anil Kanth, Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, District Collector N S K Umesh, and Rural SP Vivek Kumar.

The President, who is on a three-day tour of the state, will visit the first indigenously developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. She will present the highest honour of the President, the ‘President’s Colour’ (Special Navy Flag), to the Navy’s training centre, INS Dronacharya.

Draupadi Murmu will present the highest honour of the President, the ‘President’s Colour’ (Special Navy Flag), to the Navy’s training centre, INS Dronacharya.Photo: Manorama Online

The President will then proceed to Thiruvananthapuram and stay at the Hotel Hyatt Regency. At 9.30 am on Friday, she will visit the Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt. At 11.35 am, Murmu will inaugurate the silver jubilee fete of Kudumbashree at Uday Palace Convention Centre, Kowdiar. Then she will attend the dinner hosted by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

On March 18, the President will visit the Vivekananda Centre at Kanyakumari at 10.10 am. She will return to Thiruvananthapuram at 11.30 am and will proceed to Lakshadweep at 1.30 pm. She will return to Kochi at 12.30 pm from there on March 21, from where she will proceed to Delhi.

The President who flew in by a special aircraft of the Airforce. Photo: Manorama Online

Traffic curbs in and around Kochi

In view of the president’s visit, the police have imposed restrictions on vehicular traffic in Nedumbassery, Aluva, Kochi City, and West Kochi areas. Traffic is being restricted in the Muttam-Attani stretch of the National Highway from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, and from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, and in Kochi city and West Kochi areas from 1 noon to 6 pm.