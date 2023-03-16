Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Woman loses consciousness and falls off bike, succumbs to injuries

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 16, 2023 07:09 AM IST
Arya
Topic | Kottayam

Vakathanam (Kottayam): A woman, who was being treated at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, after collapsing and falling off a bike mid-journey passed away on Wednesday.

The deceased Arya (Animol-24) is the daughter of Salim Kumar from Njaliakuzhi Mangalathu.

She was an employee of a private bank in Thiruvalla.

RELATED ARTICLES

On February 28, the accident happened on Kavumbhag road at Idinillam, Thiruvalla. She collapsed and fell off the bike while going out for field work. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 4 pm. She is survived by mother Bindu and siblings- Athira and Kannan.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.