Boyfriend arrested for Kollam teen's suicide last month

Kollam: The police have arrested a young man in Bengaluru for the death of a teenage girl belonging to Chadayamangalam in Kerala's Kollam district.

The arrested youth Akhil was the boyfriend of the 17-year-old girl. He is a native of Kattampally in Kannur district.

The girl was found hanging in her house on February 25 morning. She killed herself as Akhil allegedly reneged on his promise to marry her.

Akhil has been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.

She reportedly grew close to Akhil while she was studying in the ninth standard. They were in a relationship for two years. Akhil had presented her a phone.

The girl's family had given a statement to the police that Akhil had pestered the girl many times despite their warnings.

The girl's mother had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and Director general of Police (DGP) alleging that Akhil had molested her daughter and pushed her to death.