Kozhikode: A woman who underwent surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital was sexually assaulted by an attendant here on Saturday.

The man has been absconding since the police registered a case.

The incident took place on Saturday after the procedure when the patient was transferred to the women's surgical ICU from the main surgery theatre.

After leaving the woman at the surgical ICU, the attendant returned later. At this point of time, all other employees were elsewhere as another patient was in critical condition. He molested her during this period.

The woman, who was in a semi-conscious state after the surgery, informed her relatives of the incident after regaining consciousness. A complaint was lodged with the police after this.

After receiving a complaint from the nurse in the ICU, the hospital authorities had also collected information on the incident. An investigation is being held under the supervision of Medical College Assistant Commissioner K Sudarshan. The police have collected the employee's information from the medical college hospital.