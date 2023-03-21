Malayalam
Man shocked to see tiger, deer in front of his house in Pathanamthitta

Our Correspondent
Published: March 21, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Tiger Kerala
The tiger jumped onto the courtyard, and then ran off to the rubber plantation through the front yard of the house of Suresh's relative Somaraj: AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Seethathode, Pathanamthitta: Suresh got the shock of his life when he stepped out of his house early Monday morning. He saw a tiger and deer on the verandah of the house.

Suresh, a native of Padayanippara, found the tiger along with the deer (a red muntjac) around 5.45am on Monday. After stepping out, Suresh was getting back inside the house when he saw the tiger and the deer running away from the verandah. The tiger jumped onto the courtyard, and then ran off to the rubber plantation through the front yard of the house of Suresh's relative Somaraj.

Others woke up on hearing the cries of Somaraj and Suresh. It is suspected that the tiger had chased the deer from the nearby forest onto the courtyard of the house.

