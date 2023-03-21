Woman traps man behind obscene comments in railway toilet after five years

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman, who indulged in a long-drawn evidence collection and legal battle to find out the culprit behind the obscene comments written at a railway station toilet along with her name and phone number, finally tasted success after five years.

The police, based on the evidence handed out by her, mainly the handwriting of the culprit, who turned out to be her neighbour, has filed a chargesheet against him before the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate First Class court.

The complainant is a housewife, who earlier resided at Srikaryam in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Her ordeal began from May 4, 2018, onwards when she started receiving lewd and obscene phone calls. One caller among them told her that her phone number was written on the toilet wall at Ernakulam South railway station along with obscene comments. He even sent her a photo of the same.

The woman found the handwriting suspicious. She could find similarities of it with that in the minutes of the residents' association in her area. Her suspicion only grew stronger upon going through the many letters of the association.

She took it upon herself to bring the culprit before the law and decided to collect shreds of evidence. To start with, she confirmed that the handwriting in the photo of the obscene comment and that in the association minute book is the same through a graphology test from a private lab in Bangalore. And to her shock, she found out that the handwriting was that of her neighbour who, too, was a member of the association.

She finally lodged a complaint to the Ernakulam City Commissioner and submitted the evidence, too. An FIR was soon registered. The handwriting was reconfirmed through a test done at the Government forensic lab as per the court's direction before the filing of the chargesheet.