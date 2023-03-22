Kattappana: A lady teacher at the Jyothi Primary School at Pallikavala, Kanchiyar, was found murdered with the body hidden under a cot at her home. Her husband who is now suspected of murder is absconding.

The victim, Anumol, belonged to Vattamukalel House at Pezhukandam within Kanchiyar Gram Panchayat limits of Idukki district. (Kanchiyar is about 9 km from Kattappana town.)

She had reached the school on Friday and made all the preparations for the school anniversary celebrations that was scheduled to take place on Saturday. However, Anumol did not reach the school to take part in the anniversary celebrations. She was apparently done away with after she returned home from school the previous evening.

Her parents and the local people were told that Anumol, who had reached home on Friday, was missing from the next day. Her family, which filed a case with the police and was waiting, found her body under a cot covered in a blanket after a search.

Her husband, Vijesh, who had told everyone that his wife had run away, has gone missing.

Vijesh had called Anumol’s parents, John Abraham and Philomena of Pampakada, Pampanar, in Peerumade, and told them that his wife had run away from home. The couple reached the house on getting the information but Vijesh ensured that they did not enter the bedroom. Following this, a case was filed with the Kattappana police stating that Anumol was missing.

Later, Vijesh took their only daughter to his parental home at Vengalloorkada.

Anumol’s phone was in the switched off mode. But when the family members made a call to Anumol’s phone on Monday, it started ringing but the call was cut off. On Tuesday, Anumol’s parents and brother Alex visited the police station and enquired about the progress of the case after which they reached the house at Pezhukandam by 6 pm. When they entered the house by forcibly opening the door which was locked, they felt a stench inside.

After a search was made, a hand was found sticking out from under the cot after the blanket was removed. They ran out screaming on seeing this.

The local people rushed to the place on hearing the screams and informed the police.

A police team under the leadership of the Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V A Nishad Mon reached the place and conducted preliminary investigation.

The body will be removed from the house only on Wednesday after the dog squad and fingerprint experts conduct their examinations.