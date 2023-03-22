Kerala Govt sounds alerts as Covid cases rise

Thiruvananthapuram: A slight increase in COVID-19 infections has prompted the Kerala Government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday. In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said the state reported 172 cases on Tuesday.

"There are a total of 1,026 active COVID-19 cases and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases. All districts have been directed to strengthen surveillance.

The health minister informed that all those coming to the hospitals must wear masks.

"The new Covid variant is more contagious. So self-defence is paramount. Everyone should wear a mask to prevent infection. People with other diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women should take special care. They should wear masks properly when going to public places," she said.

She ensured that no Covid clusters have been formed in the state so far. Districts and hospitals should prepare surge plans for hospital setups. In view of the increase in the number of Covid patients, the minister also directed hospitals to keep more ICU and ventilator systems ready.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the health minister also assessed the Covid situation in the state.