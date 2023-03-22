Chief secretary VP Joy to retire next month

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief secretary VP Joy will retire from service in May. According to reports, Dr V Venu, the additional chief secretary of the Home department is likely to replace V P Joy as the other senior officials are unlikely to return from the central deputation.

Gyanesh Kumar who will retire in January 2024 is currently serving as parliamentary affairs secretary under the central government. Asha Thomas, Additional Chief Secretary of the Personnel and Administrative Department will retire from service in April. Manoj Joshy, another senior IAS officer is on central deputation as urban affairs secretary. Devendrakumar Singh, secretary to the union ministry of co-operation will retire this June.

Among the IAS officers serving in Kerala, Finance department secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has more seniority than V Venu. When VP Joy retires, cabinet secretariat (coordination) secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma and India tourism CMD Kamala Vardhana Rao will get additional charge of chief secretary for two months. But it is learnt that the duo are not interested to return to Kerala.

VP Joy took charge as the 47th chief secretary of Kerala in March 2021. The Ernakulam native was in charge of the security and coordination of the central cabinet secretariat.