Water scarcity forces wild elephants to seek refuge near Malampuzha dam

Our Correspondent
Published: March 24, 2023 01:15 PM IST
Elephants
Wild elephants spotted near Malampuzha Dam. Photo: Manorama News/Screengrab
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: With summer wild animals often desperately look for waterholes in and outside forests. A herd of wild elephants that have been spotted in the area adjacent to the reservoir of the Malampuzha Dam in Kerala's Palakkad district has likely arrived in search of water.

Over 40 elephants, including calves, are present near the human habitation, the Forest Department has confirmed.

Normally, herds of wild elephants do not camp in the dam area. But it is suspected that this herd has stayed put in the catchment area, without returning to the deep forest, owing to water scarcity in the forest as summer has peaked.

