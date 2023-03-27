'Irreplaceable loss', say CM, opposition leader on Innocent's demise

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader VD Satheesan mourned the demise of veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent. The actor breathed his last on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. The 75-year-old cancer survivor had contracted COVID-19 and suffered pneumonia that eventually led to his death around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi Vijayan termed the actor's demise as a huge loss for Kerala. Expressing grief, the CM pointed out Innocent's contributions as an actor and politician.

“Innocent was an actor who won the hearts of the people with his versatile acting and a politician who always took stances that influence society. He made his signature in various fields of the film industry. He was in the spotlight as a character actor, comedian and film producer,” wrote CM.

He also recollected his association with LDF and pointed out that Kerala will be grateful for his contributions as a Lok Sabha MP.

“ After surviving cancer, Innocent turned into an epitome of determination. He was not ready to give up when the disease disturbed him,” added the CM. Pinarayi Vijayan also offered condolences to the bereaved family of the actor.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan also took to his Facebook page to condole the demise of the great actor. He noted that nobody can replace Innocent.

“Innocent who made us laugh and think for decades has become a grief-stricken memory. A person who always filled the joy of humour in his words and behaviour. He was fully dedicated to acting as well as writing. With his innocent smile, he fulfilled the meaning of his name in life. He was a person who bravely faced cancer and encouraged all to beat the disease with determination,” wrote Satheesan.

The Congress leader also recollected his memories on Innocent as an actor and offered condolences to the actor's family.

Many others including ministers R Bindu and Saji Cherian also paid homage to the actor,