Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Successful micro-irrigation project to be replicated in seven more districts in Kerala

S V Rajesh
Published: March 27, 2023 04:00 PM IST Updated: March 27, 2023 04:06 PM IST
Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock / greenaperture
Micro irrigation can increase yields and decrease water, fertilizer, and labour requirements. Photo: Shutterstock/greenaperture
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has decided to implement the community-based micro-irrigation project in seven more districts following its successful implementation in Chittur in Palakkad.

The ‘K M Mani Community Micro Irrigation Project’, being implemented through the PSU Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), will cost Rs 22.28 crore.

Micro irrigation can increase yields and decrease water, fertilizer, and labour requirements. Here, water is applied directly to the root zone, thereby reducing the loss of water through conveyance, run-off, deep percolation, and evaporation.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to officials, water usage for various crop cultivation can be reduced by half and the yield increased by 50 to 200 percent by micro irrigation.

Places of implementation
• Pazhayannur (Thrissur)
• Ayyankavu-valayamkundu-Payanikkara (Kasaragod)
• Thaloor padasekharam (Wayanad)
• Kootittanal (Ernakulam)

• Gurunadanmannu-Kunnam (Pathanamthitta)
• Vandanmedu-Parakadavu-Nellippara (Idukki)
• Kaanjiramoozhi (Kozhikode)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.