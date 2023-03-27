Successful micro-irrigation project to be replicated in seven more districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has decided to implement the community-based micro-irrigation project in seven more districts following its successful implementation in Chittur in Palakkad.

The ‘K M Mani Community Micro Irrigation Project’, being implemented through the PSU Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), will cost Rs 22.28 crore.

Micro irrigation can increase yields and decrease water, fertilizer, and labour requirements. Here, water is applied directly to the root zone, thereby reducing the loss of water through conveyance, run-off, deep percolation, and evaporation.

According to officials, water usage for various crop cultivation can be reduced by half and the yield increased by 50 to 200 percent by micro irrigation.

Places of implementation

• Pazhayannur (Thrissur)

• Ayyankavu-valayamkundu-Payanikkara (Kasaragod)

• Thaloor padasekharam (Wayanad)

• Kootittanal (Ernakulam)

• Gurunadanmannu-Kunnam (Pathanamthitta)

• Vandanmedu-Parakadavu-Nellippara (Idukki)

• Kaanjiramoozhi (Kozhikode)