18-year-old dies by suicide in Malappuram

Edappal (Malappuram): An 18-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Kuttipala near Tirur here on Wednesday evening. The deceased is Akshaya, daughter of Palakkad's Koodalloor natives Unnikrishnan and Sheeba.

Akshaya, who was staying at her aunt's house in Kuttipala, was found hanging in her room hours after she returned from college.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Edappal, she could not be saved. The body will be handed over to family after postmortem and inquest procedures, police said.