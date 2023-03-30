Arun found guilty of stabbing Suryagayatri to death at Nedumangad

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court on Thursday found Arun guilty of the murder of a 20-year-old woman in 2021. Arun was arrested after he stabbed Suryagayatri of Nedumangad to death in front of her parents.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on Friday, the court said.

Arun, from Peyadu, murdered Suryagayathri by stabbing her 33 times in front of her parents on August 30, 2021, at Uzhappakonam near Nedumangad, after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The defence argued that Suryagayatri attacked Arun when he asked her to return the gold and money he had given her. He resisted the attack and she stabbed herself to death.

But the prosecution cited the post-mortem report that showed 33 injuries on the woman's body and the attack on her parents when they tried to stop the stabbing as evidence against the defence's argument.