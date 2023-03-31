Party ignored me at Vaikom programme, alleges K Muraleedharan; hints at calling it quits

Kochi: Congress leader and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan has alleged that he was ignored at the event to mark the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha. The event was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday.

Expressing his disappointment over being denied a chance to address the audience, the Congress leader wrote a letter to All-India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal.

“The party ignored me completely at the Vaikkom satyagraha centenary celebration. I was not given a chance to deliver a speech at the programme. At the same time, my name was not added to the news published on the party's mouthpiece,” he complained.

“If the party doesn't need my service, there are no issues. I think it's better to stop singing when you are still strong,” declared the leader hinting at his plans to leave the party.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was the chief guest of the Vaikom satyagraha centenary celebrations held in Kottayam on Thursday. Muraleedharan also attended the event as one of the prominent leaders. At first, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran addressed the event. Following his speech, UDF convener M M Hassan, former leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala, opposition leader V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also got the opportunity to address the gathering.