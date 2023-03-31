Life term plus 20 years RI for Suryagayathri's killer

Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional Sessional Court-6 here has pronounced the sentence in the sensational Suryagayathri murder case.

Arun, a native of Peyad, has been awarded life imprisonment as well as 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2021 murder of the 20-year-old woman. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh.

On Thursday, the court convicted Arun and reserved the sentencing for Friday.

As per the case, Arun murdered Suryagayathri by stabbing her 33 times in front of her parents on August 30, 2021, at Uzhappakonam near Nedumangad, after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The defence counsels argued that Suryagayatri attacked Arun when he asked her to return the gold and money he had given her. He resisted the attack and she stabbed herself to death.

But the prosecution cited the postmortem report that showed 33 injuries on the woman's body and the attack on her parents when they tried to stop the stabbing as evidence against the defence's argument.