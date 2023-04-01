Malayalam
Crime Branch to probe death of tribal man Viswanathan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 01, 2023 08:55 PM IST
Vishwanathan was accused of theft because of his colour and his looks. Those who accused him of theft assumed he was the natural suspect because he was an Adivasi, stated the report.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The investigation into the death of a tribal man -- who was allegedly assaulted at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where his wife was admitted for delivery -- has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

The family of Viswanathan, who died by suicide on the premises of the hospital, demanded a Crime Branch probe as the local police have yet to track down the suspects even after one-and-a-half months since the incident.

According to his relatives, some people had assaulted Viswanathan accusing him of stealing a mobile phone from the waiting room of the hospital.

Two days later, the farmer from Kalpetta was found hanging from a tree. Initially, the relatives had said Viswanathan took his life upset by the allegations. But later, they suspected foul play after postmortem indicated abrasions and bruises on his body.

A few days after Viswanathan's body was found, his wife Bindu gave birth to a boy.

