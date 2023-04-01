Crime Branch to probe death of tribal man Viswanathan

Kozhikode: The investigation into the death of a tribal man -- who was allegedly assaulted at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where his wife was admitted for delivery -- has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

The family of Viswanathan, who died by suicide on the premises of the hospital, demanded a Crime Branch probe as the local police have yet to track down the suspects even after one-and-a-half months since the incident.

According to his relatives, some people had assaulted Viswanathan accusing him of stealing a mobile phone from the waiting room of the hospital.

Two days later, the farmer from Kalpetta was found hanging from a tree. Initially, the relatives had said Viswanathan took his life upset by the allegations. But later, they suspected foul play after postmortem indicated abrasions and bruises on his body.

A few days after Viswanathan's body was found, his wife Bindu gave birth to a boy.