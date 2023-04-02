Clash breaks out between Shashi Tharoor's PA and Thiruvananthapuram DCC gen secy

Thiruvananthapuram: The District Congress Committee (DCC) in the state's capital witnessed chaotic scenes on Sunday as clashes broke out between party members at the office.

DCC general secretary Thampanoor Satheesh and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor's staff got into a verbal altercation. The incident took place at the DCC office in the afternoon, while the constituency meeting was in progress.

As per reports, Satheesh's stand that those who accompanied Shashi Tharoor cannot be allowed to attend the meeting is what caused sparks to fly.

According to Satheesh, it was Tharoor's PA who was distancing him from the people and those with him would not be allowed to participate in the meeting.

The conflict arose once Tharoor's PA and others came to question Satheesh about his stand after the meeting.

Speaking to Manorama News, Satheesh said: "I was sitting with former Pathanamthitta DCC president Mohanraj during the meeting. I told him that whenever Tharoor comes for meetings, there will be 15 goons accompanying him. However, this time, I told him none of them should be allowed to attend the meeting and that they must be told to wait outside. I took such a stand because they are the persons who prevent him from reaching out to the people. They are the ones who make it difficult for people to access Tharoor as well. Hence, I told Mohanraj they would not be allowed under any circumstance to attend the meeting."

"Later, I heard Mohanraj presenting the matter to Tharoor and something being typed into the phone. Once I came out after the meeting, eight or ten goons led by Tharoor's PA Praveen surrounded me in a planned manner and assaulted me," said Satheesh.