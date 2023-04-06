Visit Malayala Manorama's ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camp for free cardiac health check-up

Kottayam: Registration is open for ‘Hridayapoorvam’- a project by Malayala Manorama in association with Madras Medical Mission Hospital- to provide free cardiac health check-ups and heart surgeries for deserving patients.

The free consultation camp will be held at Muvattupuzha Nirmala Higher Secondary School on April 22 and 23.

Fresh applicants can register for the camp jointly held by Malayala Manorama and Madras Medical Mission Hospital from today.

The ‘Hridayapoorvam’ project has given a new life to more than 2000 individuals, including children. The patients who have availed treatment and undergone surgery through the project earlier can have a follow-up check-up as part of the camp. They must also pre-register for consultation during the camp.

• Individuals aged below 60 years with less than Rs 60000 annual family income, and who have cardiac ailments are eligible for a free cardiac check-up and surgery.

• The annual family income certificate issued by the respective village officer and the previous health records must be carried along while visiting the camp.

• Those who register until April 20 will be examined in the camp on April 22 and 23.

• The panel of expert doctors from Madras Medical Mission Hospital would make a priority list after the examinations. Free cardiac surgery would be facilitated for the shortlisted patients at the Madras Medical Mission Hospital.

• For more information, please contact: 9895399491

• Registration can be done by calling on this number between 9.30 am and 6.00 pm.