Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Shahrukh Saifi taken to Kozhikode MCH for medical tests

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Shahrukh Saifi
Shahrukh Saifi was arrested in the Kozhikode train arson case. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Police on Thursday took Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kozhikode train fire incident, to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for the medical examination.

The examination is conducted at the office of police surgeon situated next to the mortuary.

Police sources said that the medical examination is a crutial step in the case. Shahrukh had earlier told the police that he operated alone while executing the crime. After setting fire to the train, he left Kerala on the Marusagar Express from Kannur. He travelled in the general compartment of the train without a ticket and hid his face to avoid suspicion. When fellow passengers noticed him, he shifted to other compartments and continued the journey, police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shahrukh, arrested at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning. After medical examination, the police will produce the accused in court and take him into custody.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.