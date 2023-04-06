Can't comment on Shahrukh's terror links for now: State police chief

Kozhikode: State Police Chief Anil Kant said that the police are not in a position to comment on whether Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kozhikode train fire case, has any terror links. He told reporters here that it was not possible to disclose whether the accused has a criminal background.

He said Shahrukh would undergo a detailed medical examination.

"Examination by doctors of various disciplines is required. Detailed questioning will be done after understanding the health condition," he said.

"The interrogation will begin after the medical examination. Only then can it be clarified if he has admitted to the crime. Whatever the accused says in cross-examination has to be verified," he added.

Police took Shahrukh Saifi to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for the medical examination on Thursday. The examination was conducted at the office of police surgeon situated next to the mortuary.

Police sources said that the medical examination is a crucial step in the case. Shahrukh had earlier told the police that he operated alone while executing the crime. After setting fire to the train, he left Kerala on the Marusagar Express from Kannur. He travelled in the general compartment of the train without a ticket and hid his face to avoid suspicion. When fellow passengers noticed him, he shifted to other compartments and continued the journey, police said.

Shahrukh, arrested at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning. After medical examination, the police will produce the accused in court and take him into custody.