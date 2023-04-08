Sudhakaran warns of 'Dhritarashtra Alinganam' as BJP plans to visit Christian families on Easter

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has compared BJP's proposed visit to Christian homes on Easter to 'Dhritarashtra Alinganam', the bone-crushing hug from the mythical king in Mahabharata.

Earlier on the day, BJP state president K Surendran said his party will reach out to Christian families to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Surendran on Saturday called on Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Maria Paul Inchananiyil. He called it a friendly visit that had no political motives.

Sudhakaran has, however, criticised the move by saying the BJP will not hesitate to go to any extent to form the 'Hindu Rashtra'.

He said they will first show their affection before offering a fatal embrace like the Kaurava king.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran. File photo: Manorama

Dhritarashtra was blind but had the strength of one hundred thousand elephants, as per Mahabharata. After the great war that his side lost, the bereaved king wished to embrace Bheema the strongest of the Pandavas, who had slayed his eldest son Duryodhana. He intended to crush him to death, but lord Krishna had sensed his intentions and asked Bheema to offer an iron statue instead. Dhritarashtra, who could not see, crushed the statue and broke it into pieces.

Sudhakaran reiterated that the BJP was attempting to cover up the attacks launched by Sangh Parivar on minority communities throughout the country.

Recently, BJP's union minister V Muraleedharan had said his party was keen to disprove the opposition's claim that they were not friendly to minority communities.

Last month, Thalassery Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany had courted trouble by promising an MP for the BJP from Kerala if they helped the rubber farmers by raising the price.