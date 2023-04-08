Kozhikode train fire: Shahrukh Saifi bought petrol, boarded train from Shoranur

Kozhikode: Shahrukh Saifi, accused in the Kozhikode train arson case, bought the petrol he used to set fire aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express from Shoranur.

The 24-year-old boarded Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi on March 31, reached Shornur on April 2 and bought petrol, and boarded Executive Express on Sunday night to commit the crime, Manorama News reported. It is learned that the police have found the CCTV visuals of him buying petrol, alone, from Shoranur.

He jumped out of Maru Sagar Express, in which he reached Ratnagiri, in a seated position to avoid injury, as per reports. Police also said that he is quite fluent in English. As of now, the questioning is on.

On Friday, the police charged him with murder in the incident, which resulted in three people's death. It is indicated that UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) has not been imposed at present.

Earlier, Munsiff Court Judge S V Manesh reached Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and remanded Shahrukh, who was under treatment for jaundice and liver-related problems, till April 28.

The medical board, which met to take a call on his health condition, deemed Shahrukh healthy enough to be discharged. The accused will be transferred to the district jail.

Shahrukh was admitted to a special cell room in the hospital under police surveillance. He was admitted as per the advice of doctors, who decided he required in-patient treatment for his injuries.

Commissioner Rajpal Meena and Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarshan also reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

A medical report stated Shahrukh had less than one per cent burn injuries and that the other wounds on his body were because he jumped off the train. Doctors also confirmed there were no problems with his vision.

The incident

On the night of April 2, Sunday, an unidentified man barged into the D1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9.17 pm, carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. He poured the inflammable fuel on the passengers without any provocation and set fire when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur.

Nine people suffered burn injuries, while the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man were recovered later from the tracks near Elathur. Police believe they fell off the train or jumped off it, seeing the fire. The accused absconded from the spot and was later arrested by the Maharashtra ATS from Ratnagiri on Tuesday night.

The SIT is investigating the involvement of terror or banned outfits in the incident. The Delhi Police are simultaneously probing how Shahrukh had reached Kerala.