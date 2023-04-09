If RSS believe they can get Christian votes, they're living in fool's paradise: MA Baby

Thiruvananthapuram: Coming down harshly on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CPM Politburo member M A Baby said the Hindu outfit is insulting the Christian community in Kerala.

In a post he published on social media, Baby said: "The RSS, which is behind all the communal attacks against minorities in India, plasters a fake smile on their face when elections come, thinking the people are naive enough to fall for their scam. All these antics are as good as insulting the Christian community."

He further said if the RSS thinks visiting Christian homes on Easter will get them the community's votes, they are truly living in a fool's paradise.

"There is no doubt that people belonging to all religions in Kerala consider the RSS intolerant and uncooperative," said Baby.

M A Baby's social media post

RSS members are visiting Christian homes in Kerala today (Easter). Similarly, Christians have been invited to have sadhya (feast) in the homes of RSS members on Vishu. On Good Friday, RSS leader A N Radhakrishnan reached Malyattoor to climb up to the church. However, he gave up after 300 metres.

Who doesn't know that the RSS is a terrorist organisation that openly practices violent communal politics in the name of the majority religion? This power that is behind all communal attacks against minorities in India, this power that is behind the discrimination minorities face on a daily basis, plasters a smile on its face when elections are around the corner, thinking the people will fall for their scam. This antic is an insult to the Christians of Kerala.

There may be a few bishops who say Modi is a good leader. Everybody knows the intention behind those remarks. If the RSS, believing their word, think it'll fetch them Christian votes, then they are truly living in a fool's paradise. All religious people in Kerala will no doubt consider the RSS an uncooperative and intolerant outfit.