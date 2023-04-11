HC permits trial against Vellappally Natesan in SN College fund misappropriation case

Kollam: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted permission to conduct the trial in a case against SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan in the fund misappropriation case.

The allegation was that Vellappally misappropriated funds collected for the golden jubilee celebration of Sree Narayana College in Kollam.

"Vellappally Natesan should face trial in the fund misappropriation case. The trial may begin with the first chargesheet," Justice Ziyad Rahman A A said in a ruling on Tuesday. The HC also dismissed Vellappally's plea seeking further investigation into the case.

The court also set aside a Kollam court's order that directed further investigation into the case.

The probe into the case began in 2004 following the direction from the court. In 2020, the court asked the State Crime Branch to question Vellappally and submit a chargesheet.