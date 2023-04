Kozhikode: Hajara Kollaru Kandy, former president of the Thamarassery grama panchayat, was found dead in a well in front of her house on Wednesday.

Hajara had been staying with her mother since the passing of her husband Kollaru Kandy Asainar. The couple had not children.

The 50-year-old was elected to the grama panchayat thrice and had also served as a block panchayat member.

Hajara had been the director of Thamarassery Urban Society and was the vice president of Vanitha League of the IUML.