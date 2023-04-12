Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

HC dismisses petition challenging Minister R Bindu's election

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 02:17 PM IST
R Bindu | Video Grab: Manorama News
Higher Education Minister R Bindu. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by UDF candidate Thomas Unniyadan challenging the election of Higher Education Minister R Bindu from the Irinjalakkuda assembly constituency in the assembly elections.

The petitioner had alleged that Bindu induced the voters to vote for her by misrepresenting herself as a ‘professor’.

According to the petition, the minister printed and circulated notices and pamphlets soliciting votes by portraying herself as a ‘professor’.

RELATED ARTICLES

The petitioner also alleged that notices that contained statements portraying him as corrupt were also distributed with Bindu's consent. The petitioner argued that these actions amounted to corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.