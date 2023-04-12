Kerala tribal woman walks miles through forest before delivering eighth child inside ambulance

Pathanamthitta: A tribal woman, who walked several kilometres through the forest, delivered a girl child in an ambulance at Seethathodu in the district.

Mini, the wife of Rajan, who reside in the deep forest at Arikkal near Chalakkayam, delivered her eighth child inside the vehicle.

All her previous deliveries were in the forest. Health workers had set out to the tribal hamlet to help with the delivery but turned back after sensing the presence of wild elephants.

Meanwhile, Mini and her husband reached Chalakkayam, from where they were taken to a hospital at Perunad.

However, Mini refused to be admitted saying their other children were unattended in the forest. They convinced the health workers to return the next day, but en route to Chalakkayam, Mini delivered. The mother and child are reportedly healthy.