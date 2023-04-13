Court finds 12 guilty in Kuniyil twin murder case

Manjeri: A trial court here has convicted 12 persons in the case regarding the murders of twin brothers at Kuniyil in Manjeri nearly 11 years back.

The court found accused number 1 to 11 and 18 guilty and will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on Wednesday.

The case pertained to the murder of Kolakkadan Abdul Kalam Asad and his brother Kolakkadan Abubackar by a gang of assailants at Kunilyil Angadi on June 10, 2012. As per the prosecution case, the brothers had been murdered to avenge the killing of Kuravangadan Atiq Rehman, a Muslim League worker. The Kolakkadan brothers had been arraigned as accused in the said case.

As many as 22 persons were arraigned as accused in the case. Among this, the case against the 22nd accused, Firoz Khan, will be considered at a later stage.

T H Rajitha, Judge of Manjeri Additional Sessions Court III, pronounced the verdict amidst heavy police security. The police have intensified surveillance in places like Areekode and Kuniyil in view of a possible breakout of violence.