Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Court finds 12 guilty in Kuniyil twin murder case

Our Correspondent
Published: April 13, 2023 05:58 PM IST
The court found accused number 1 to 11 and 18 guilty and will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on Wednesday. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Malappuram

Manjeri: A trial court here has convicted 12 persons in the case regarding the murders of twin brothers at Kuniyil in Manjeri nearly 11 years back.

The court found accused number 1 to 11 and 18 guilty and will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on Wednesday.

The case pertained to the murder of Kolakkadan Abdul Kalam Asad and his brother Kolakkadan Abubackar by a gang of assailants at Kunilyil Angadi on June 10, 2012. As per the prosecution case, the brothers had been murdered to avenge the killing of Kuravangadan Atiq Rehman, a Muslim League worker. The Kolakkadan brothers had been arraigned as accused in the said case.

RELATED ARTICLES

As many as 22 persons were arraigned as accused in the case. Among this, the case against the 22nd accused, Firoz Khan, will be considered at a later stage.

T H Rajitha, Judge of Manjeri Additional Sessions Court III, pronounced the verdict amidst heavy police security. The police have intensified surveillance in places like Areekode and Kuniyil in view of a possible breakout of violence.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.