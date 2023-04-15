Abnormal heatwave in Kerala linked to hot winds from Central Asia, Africa: Experts

Pathanamthitta: An unprecedented heatwave has scorched Kerala like never before this summer with record-breaking temperatures, especially in northern parts of the state.

The dry winds from desert regions of Central Asia, Saudi Arabia and Africa that sear the western coastal plains of Kerala may be reason for mercury breaching the 40-degree mark at several parts of the State, according to climate experts.

While the atmospheric temperature above the Arabian Sea is nearly 31 degrees Celsius, the average night temperature in Kerala currently hovers around 27 degrees. With the heat levels in both the sea and the land remaining almost the same, it has affected the circulation of air and caused the heat levels to remain higher even during the morning hours, noted Dr Rajagopal Kammat, a Science enthusiast.

Keralites won’t be having any respite from the grueling ordeal as long as the winds from West Asia take the same route through the Arabian Sea. The situation, however, is expected to change some 10 days later. The existing hot and humid conditions are expected to ease, at least a little, once the cold air from the South Pole starts reaching Kerala.

Due to a lack of ventilation, the heat index inside the concrete buildings remains up to four degrees higher than the outside temperature. This situation results in the formation of heat islands in towns, mainly due to construction works that obstruct air circulation. These are in addition to the emission discharged by AC units in vehicles and houses.

Experts, meanwhile, have also pointed out that Ultra Violet (UV) levels in the sunlight currently remain at a much higher level than usual in the state.

According to Dr V C Abhilash of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, UV radiation levels in the sunlight remain well above 12 units in many parts of the state that lie close to the equator. Radiation levels above 11 units implies extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Given the situation, direct exposure to sunlight can cause a burning sensation all over the body. In the absence of adequate precautions, it also runs the risk of causing sunburns and may also affect the eyes and skin.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public not to get exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. It is also contemplating installing a UV monitoring mechanism as well.