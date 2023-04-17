KSRTC salary crisis: BMS calls for strike on May 8

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the financial crisis of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called for a strike of employees over the delay in salary distribution. If our salary is not paid by May 5, we will go on strike on May 8, declared the BMS leaders during the hunger strike at Thampanoor bus station here on Monday.



Meanwhile, workers under CITU and INTUC also intensified their protest at various bus depots. They alleged that the KSRTC management is not settling the salary dues even after raising revenue of Rs 230 crore in March.

Reacting to the salary crisis in KSRTC, transport minister Antony Raju claimed that the first instalment of the salary was given to all employees before April 5. He added that all dues will be cleared once the finance department approves the fund. Though KSRTC management approached the government seeking financial aid of Rs 50 crore, the finance department didn't take a decision on it yet.