Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Transport minister rubbishes reports on delay in KSRTC salary disbursal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Antony Raju
The minister also slammed the centre's scrapping policy. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday  rubbished reports on delay in distribution of salary to KSRTC staff. He noted that baseless allegations are being raised against the government and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management over salary distribution.

"The first instalment of salary was given before April 5. KSRTC is not sitting on money. The corporation and government want to give the full salary to the employees,” said the minister. He also urged the employees to realize the financial crisis and refrain from protests.

At the same time, the minister also criticised the central government's scrapping policy. He noted that the state government has to bear an additional expense of Rs 800 crore for purchasing new vehicles.

RELATED ARTICLES

“So far, the centre has not announced any financial aid to the state for meeting this expenditure,” he added.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.