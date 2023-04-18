Four shops gutted in fire at Kizhakkekotta, cylinder blast likely cause

Thiruvananthapuram: Four shops were completely gutted in a fire at Kizhakkekotta here on Tuesday. Two shops were partially destroyed.

Ten Fire and Rescue units deployed to the site have managed to completely douse the fire. The authorities are evacuating people from the site.

According to preliminary investigation, a gas cylinder blast at a nearby shop led to the fire.

Transport Minister Antony Raju and Education Minister V Sivankutty also visited the area to oversee the rescue operations here.

'The fire was brought under control due to the time inetrvention of the fire and rescue team and the police,' Minister Antony Raju said.

The District Collector will file a detailed report on the matter, V Sivankutty said.