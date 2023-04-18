PSC shortlist on four posts soon; apply on portal for answer scripts

Thiruvananthapuram: Candidates can submit applications to get a copy of the Kerala Public Service Commission examination answer scripts and their revaluation through their portal profile from April 24.

The profile will have the facility to pay the fee for the same online. It is being implemented through a new software module. The various stages of application and the final decision will be available through the software. Once this is implemented, applications will not be accepted through email. Currently, the complaints regarding the answer key are accepted through the profile alone.

Shortlist

The PSC meeting also decided to publish the shortlist to four posts. The shortlist is being published for the post of Lower Division Clerk in various departments in Idukki district (those who know Tamil and Malayalam-Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava/Muslims), Staff Nurse Grade 2 in Alappuzha, Thrissur Districts (Scheduled Tribe), Staff Nurse Grade-2 in Medical Education Department (Scheduled Tribe) and Binder Grade-2 in various departments in Thrissur District (LC/AI).

The interview will be conducted for the post of officer-in-charge (Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava) in the Ports Department.