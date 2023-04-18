Railway official suspended for 2-min delay during Vande Bharat trial, revoked later

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior railway official was suspended after theVande Bharat Express was delayed by two minutes during its trial run on Monday.

The Vande Bharat Express was delayed during the trial run as the first signal was given to Venad Express at Piravom station.

As a result, action was taken against Railway Controller Kumar. However, the suspension was withdrawn soon after due to the intervention of the labor unions.

The arrival of Venad Express at Piravam station and the trial run of Vande Bharat took place at the same time. Venad Express was signaled to pass as it had more passengers. Vande Bharat was delayed due to this.