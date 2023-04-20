SSLC results to be out before May 20, HSE by May 25: Edu Min

Kochi: The exam results of Kerala State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Education (HSE) will be announced before May 20 and May 25, respectively, Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday.

The Plus One admission process in the state will be taken up as and when the results of the SSLC and the CBSE Class X examinations are published. The state government will take a decision on the matter based on the report of the Higher Secondary Reorganisation Committee.

The preparations for the re-opening of schools after the summer break have also begun, the minister told media persons in Ernakulam.

The administration has started implementing various activities through the Contingency Assistance for Sustenance of School Infrastructure project to maintain basic infrastructure facilities in government schools. It will also take all measures before May 30 to complete the cleaning of wells and tanks in schools, besides ensuring a clean drinking water supply, with the help of PTAs (Parents Teachers Associations).

The Green Campus/Clean Campus project will be implemented to keep schools and their premises clean and neat. A direction has been given to ensure the continued care of agricultural gardens in schools without them drying up during the summer vacation. For this, activities will be led by the school lunch committee with the cooperation of students staying in the vicinity of schools, local farmer's societies, and various school clubs, the minister pointed out.

The school re-opening festival (praveshnolsavam) will be held on June 1 itself this time. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the state-level inauguration of the festival. The first volume of textbooks to be distributed in the coming academic year adds up to 2,824,747,520 books. Out of this, the printing of 1,74,60,775 copies was completed, and their distribution is progressing.

The distribution of handloom uniforms is progressing as well. A total of 41.5 lakh metres of cloth are being supplied to students. Likewise, the distribution of five kilogrammes of rice to students has been completed. The measures for convening district-level meetings of school PTA presidents in connection with the free lunch distribution scheme across the state have also been initiated. The meetings will be organised under the leadership of the Education Minister from May 5 to 15.

The functioning of the committees formed in schools for anti-drug awareness campaigns will be enhanced, the minister added.

The teachers and ayahs of recognised pre-primary schools, functioning under the control of teacher-parent committees formed in connection with government schools in the state, have been provided the honorarium due until March.

Most teachers will visit houses to lure students to schools. Also, vacation parents' meetings should be held in each school, the minister said.