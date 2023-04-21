Malayalam
CWC, Police curb attempt to sell newborn in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2023 03:58 PM IST Updated: April 21, 2023 04:09 PM IST
Representative image: Photo: IANS
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) prevented the sale of a newborn baby in Thycaud here on Friday.

The infant was sold to a Thiruvallom native at a hospital in Thycaud for Rs 3 lakh. The infant was retrieved a few hours after the CWC received information about the transfer through the child helpline.

The Director of Health Services has sought a report in the matter. The child is under the protective custody of the CWC. The police are investigating the matter.

