Bus ferrying wedding party plunges into gorge at Idukki, at least 4 killed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2023 09:11 PM IST Updated: April 22, 2023 09:23 PM IST
L-R: The bus that met with the accident near Thondimala in Idukki on Saturday. One of the deceased, C Perumal.
Idukki: At least four, including a child, died after a bus fell into a gorge near Thondimala on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Saturday.

The condition of six others is understood to be critical.

The deceased are Tirunelveli natives Valliyamma (70), C Perumal (59), Sudha (20) and Viswa (8).

Locals said at least 20 persons were in the bus that met with the accident by 6.45 pm at Irachilpara near Thondimala.

The bus taking a wedding party from Tirunelveli was en route to Munnar. According to witnesses, the bus veered off the main road and plunged into the gorge.

Those injured in the accident were rescued by locals. The injured were rushed to a private hospital at Rajakumari before being moved to the Theni Government Medical College.

