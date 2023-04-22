Thycaud case: Police suspect newborn was not first child bought by woman

Thiruvananthapuram: The police are investigating whether the woman who bought a newborn baby from Thycaud Hospital here was previously involved in a similar transaction.

A probe by the Childline has revealed that the woman has bought another girl five years ago. It is suspected that this child was later handed over to someone else.

Meanwhile, the mother who sold the newborn is yet to be found. It is also suspected that she provide a fake address at the hospital.

The Kerala Police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had prevented the sale of a newborn baby girl in Thycaud on Friday. The baby was born on April 7 at Thycaud Women and Children Hospital and the attempt to sell the child happened four days after at the hospital itself. The infant was retrieved a few hours after the CWC received information about the transfer through Childline.

The infant was sold to a woman from Thiruvallom for Rs 3 lakh. She said that she planned to raise the child as she did not have children of her own. "The child's parents are from Ulloor. The baby's father demanded money from me," she said.

The Director of Health Services has sought a report in the matter. The child is under the protective custody of the CWC.