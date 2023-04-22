TVM to Kasaragod in 8 hours 5 mins, no service on Thursdays; Vande Bharat Express timetable released

Pathanamthitta: The timetable for Vande Bharat Express was released on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return train will leave at 2.30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm. The running time is given as 8 hours 05 minutes. There will be no service on Thursdays. A stop was allowed allowed for the train at Shornur.

Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Vande Bharat (Train No. 20634)

Thiruvananthapuram – 5.20am

Kollam – 6.07 / 6.09am

Kottayam–7.25 / 7.27am

Ernakulam Town–8.17 / 8.20am

Thrissur–9.22 / 9.24am

Shornur–10.02/ 10.04am

Kozhikode – 11.03 / 11.05am

Kannur – 12.03/ 12.05pm

Kasaragod – 1.25pm

Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat (Train No. 20633)

Kasaragod – 2.30pm

Kannur – 3.28 / 3.30pm

Kozhikode – 4.28/ 4.30pm

Shornur – 5.28/5.30pm

Thrissur–6.03 / 6.05pm

Ernakulam–7.05 / 7.08pm

Kottayam–8.00 / 8.02pm

Kollam – 9.18 / 9.20pm

Thiruvananthapuram – 10.35pm