Centre allocates Rs 2,033 cr for Rail development in Kerala: Union Rail minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Centre has sanctioned infrastructure development worth Rs 2,033 crore for railways in the state. This includes doubling tracks, improving the stations' facilities and bringing world-class amenities to major stations across the state.

Speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram, Vaishnaw said the Railways plan to increase the speed of the train to 160 kmph within the next 48 months.

"Currently the Vande Bharat train runs from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in 8 hours. We plan to increase the section speed to 110 km/h in phases so that within 48 months, the train will reach Mangaluru from Thiruvananthapuram in six hours and reach Kasaragod in five hours," he said.

"This can be achieved by installing a world-class signalling system and removing the curves and straightening the tracks. By doing this we plan to achieve a speed of 110 kmph within 18-24 months," Vaishnaw said.

"But that is not enough. Kerala has long coastal lines and we have to increase sectional speed. The Prime Minister has graciously approved the grants of Rs 381 crore so that sectional speed in Kerala's south to north is increased to 130 kmph and then to 160 kmph within 48 hours," he added.

"We will also install Kavach, the world-class automatic train protection system, which will help Kerala get world-class services," he said.

"This development is possible only with the support of the state government. The Chief Minister has offered full support for the Railway development. I once again request him to extend the state's support for the development," he said addressing Pinarayi Vijayan, who also among the dignitaries present at the event.

"From 2009 to 2014, a state like Kerala with 3.5 crore population got only Rs 370 crore for Railway development. From the time Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, he first doubled it, then tripled and then quadrupled it. This year, the total outlay for Railway development for Kerala is Rs 2,033 crore. This will enable us to upgrade facilities and create world-class railway stations.

"Across Kerala, we are developing 35 stations to make them world-class. Some of the major stations that would be developed are Kollam, Ernakulam Junction and Town, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala, Chengannur and Thrissur," he added.

"The vision of the prime minister was that stations must be developed enough to cater to the needs of people for the next 50 years. So our outlook is also on the long-term development," Vaishnaw said.

"As part of the Prime Minister's one-station one-product project, we have set up specialised shops in 35 stations in the state where they sell all local products like honey, pickles and cashew. Those who are employed in these stores now earn Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per month," he added.