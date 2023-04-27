Youth falls to death from moving train in Kollam

Kollam: A youth had a fatal fall from Malabar Express en route to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram here on Wednesday. According to reports, the 36-year-old man accidentally fell from the train door when he was brushing his teeth. The deceased is Thiruvananthapuram native Anand Krishnan.



The incident took place around 7.30 am on Wednesday near West Kallada Thalayinakkavu railway gate. The railway officials reported that Anand fell from the moving train when one of the doors knocked him in the strong wind.

Anand was on the way to his house in Kannur along with his wife and child.

His body has been taken to his house in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. His last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Anand is the second son of Puthenveetil Krishnan and Ambili in Nedumangad. He was settled in Kannur for the past 17 years. He is survived by his wife Anjuna and son Athmadev.