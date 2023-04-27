Malayalam
Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali calls on PM Modi, wishes 'Eid Mubarak'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2023 11:03 PM IST Updated: April 27, 2023 11:10 PM IST
MA Yusuff Ali meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Malayali industrialist MA Yusuffali called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Thursday.

The chairman and managing director of Lulu Group tweeted that he conveyed 'Eid Mubarak' to the prime minister.

Yusuffali updated the prime minister about the progress of Lulu Group's upcoming mall projects in Srinagar and Ahmedabad.

He also apprised the PM about Lulu Group's plans to export agricultural products procured from Kashmir and northeastern states to Gulf countries.

In February this year, Yusuff Ali had attended the Global Investors Summit at Lucknow as part of the UAE delegation to discuss India-UAE ties.

PM Modi had recently visited Kerala on a two-day visit when he flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram.

