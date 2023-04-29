Special puja performed for Arikomban at Kumily en route to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

Idukki: Arikomban was greeted Saturday night with applause by Kumily residents who performed special pujas for the rogue wild tusker from Chinnakanal that is being translocated to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Arikomban appeared dizzy after being tranquilised with five shots earlier in the day.

The animal on restraints is being transported on a Forest Department lorry into the deep forest.

When the vehicle arrived at the entry point toward Mangala Devi Temple, four hours after leaving Chinnakanal, a puja was performed by local priests.

A local priest performs puja for Arikomban on arrival at Kumily. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Despite a curfew in place at Kumily till 7 am Sunday, locals had gathered to get a glimpse of the tusker who had caused havoc in the Chinnakanal and Shanthanpara regions of Idukki for over a decade.

The Forest Department had attempted to capture the tusker in 2017 but failed in the mission.

Kerala's Minister for Forests & Wildlife, AK Saseendran said officials will monitor the tusker that has been equipped with a GPS collar until he is familiar with the new surroundings.