CPM calls action on MP Brittas over Amit Shah article a 'dangerous situation'

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM in Kerala said on Sunday the BJP-led Centre demanding a clarification from its MP John Brittas for an article criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicates the "dangerous situation" prevailing in the country.

Last week, Brittas was summoned to the office of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar over an article titled 'Perils of Propaganda'. An explanation was sought from the CPM MP on the basis of a complaint filed by a BJP functionary, P Sudheer.

In his complaint, Sudheer said the article was"highly divisive and polarising" and sought "suitable action against the seditious conduct".

Meanwhile, the CPM has said not only Amit Shah, but several other Sangh Parivar leaders have repeatedly given speeches and made statements that were "contemptuous" of Kerala. Kerala, which was number one on the Human Development Index (HDI), was even compared to a country like Somalia, the CPM said.

The party's state secretariat has claimed the BJP was attacking Kerala as it was a model state that protects secularism. CPM said the action against Brittas should be seen in the backdrop of 'anti-Kerala films' made with Sangh Parivar's intervention. The inference was to the upcoming Hindi film 'The Kerala Story', which chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said was a 'Sangh Parivar propaganda movie'.

The CPM said what Shah recently said regarding Kerala in Karnataka was published in the media, but when the same was mentioned in an article by Brittas he was asked to give an explanation.

The Sangh Parivar's role of forgetting the freedom of speech and expression enjoyed by every individual and moving forward with such actions, as taken against the CPM MP, deserves to be strongly opposed, the party said.

(With PTI inputs)