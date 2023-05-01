Cyberbullying: Kottayam woman dies by suicide after accusing male friend

Kottayam: A Kottayam woman has died by suicide after accusing a male friend of cyberbullying.

Kothanalloor-native Athira VM was found hanging at her house on Monday after leaving a suicide note in which she has blamed Arun Vidyadharan.

Athira had accused Arun of continuing to disturb her despite ending his friendship. In her suicide note, Athira accused Arun of publishing her personal photographs and text messages on social media.

According to reports, Athira had complained about Arun with the Kaduthuruthy Police on a few occasions. However, the accused allegedly did not back off.

Arun has been booked on the charge of abetment of suicide.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)