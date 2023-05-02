Vande Bharat Express hits speed bump, 20 min delay in stops between Kottayam and Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram: The much-touted Vande Bharat Express is claimed to be India's fastest train. The first of this premium semi high-speed train allotted for Kerala is reportedly struggling to reach railway stations at the scheduled time since it commenced service between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod less than a week ago.

The trip charts show the train gets delayed by up to 20 minutes at stops between Kottayam and Kannur. The authorities have clarified that the reason for the delay was the speed limit imposed owing to the track renewal work going on at different places.

Vande Bharat that starts from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 a.m. is scheduled to reach Kollam at 6.07 a.m. However, on Monday, the train arrived at the station three minutes late at 6.10 a.m. It reached Kottayam too three minutes late. Vande Bharat that is scheduled to reach Ernakulam North Station at 8.17 a.m. arrived here 12 minutes late at 8.29 a.m. The train reached 13 minutes late at Thrissur at 9.35 a.m. while its scheduled time was 9.22 am.

Nevertheless, the delay went down to seven minutes between Thrissur and Shoranur. The train that must reach Kozhikode at 11.03 a.m. was late by 11 minutes even as the delay between Kozhikode and Kannur rose to 20 minutes. However, the Railways said that the train managed to reach Kasaragod on time at 1.25 p.m.

All trains slow down between Ernakulam North and the Ernakulam maintenance yard which is a crossover point where one rail line joins another. The speed limit on the stretch is a mere 15 kmph. In addition, the speed limit goes down to 15 kmph on the stretch beginning from the Shoranur yard where there are platforms from which loop lines diverge from the main railway line. These factors are also taken into account while estimating the train’s running time between the starting station and the destination. Railway sources said that this schedule was being adhered to without fail.